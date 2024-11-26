Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd Spurts 6.45%, BSE Telecommunication index Gains 1.74%

Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd Spurts 6.45%, BSE Telecommunication index Gains 1.74%

Image

Last Updated : Nov 26 2024 | 10:16 AM IST

Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd has added 7.35% over last one month compared to 1.34% gain in BSE Telecommunication index and 1.17% rise in the SENSEX

Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd gained 6.45% today to trade at Rs 50.36. The BSE Telecommunication index is up 1.74% to quote at 2890.92. The index is up 1.34 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd increased 4.34% and Indus Towers Ltd added 4% on the day. The BSE Telecommunication index went up 36.93 % over last one year compared to the 21.77% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd has added 7.35% over last one month compared to 1.34% gain in BSE Telecommunication index and 1.17% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 2.59 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 4.56 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 101.88 on 29 Jul 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 27.48 on 28 Nov 2023.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Vaibhav Suryavanshi

IPL 2025: Sold my land to fund his dream: Vaibhav's father Sanjiv

Donald Trump, Trump

Donald Trump's team denies any plan to ban transgender military personnel

Mumbai terror attack

LIVE: Murmu, Yogi Adityanath, others honour bravehearts who sacrificed lives in 2008 Mumbai attack

Stock brokers

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex up over 70 pts; Nifty above 24,200

road construction

Why Ashoka Buildcon shares climbed 5% on Nov 26: check details here

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 26 2024 | 9:30 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayParliament Winter Session 2024 LIVEIndia vs Australia 1st Test Day 4 LIVENTPC Green Energy IPO AllotmentIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon