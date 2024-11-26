Business Standard
Stock Alert: Zomato, Ashoka Buildcon, Gulf Oil Lubricants, Acme Solar Holdings

Last Updated : Nov 26 2024 | 9:08 AM IST
Securities in F&O Ban:

Aarti Industries, GNFC, Granules India

Stocks to Watch:

Ashoka Buildcon has received Rs 1,391 crore project from National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). The project involves the development of a highway n West Bengal.

Gulf Oil Lubricants India has signed partnership agreement with Piaggia Vehicles to extend collaboration in delivering co-branded lubricants across Piaggio's commercial vehicle segment.

Acme Solar Holdings reported 60.4% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 15.30 crore in Q2 FY25 as compared with Rs 38.63 crore in Q2 FY24. Revenue from operations fell 19.7% YoY to Rs 259.59 crore during the quarter.

 

Sagility Indias consolidated net profit surged 235.46% to Rs 117.34 crore during the quarter as compared with Rs 34.96 crore in Q2 FY24. Revenue from operations increased 21.11% to Rs 1,325.04 crore during the quarter.

LT Foods announced its official entry into Saudi Arabia with the inauguration of a new office in Riyadh. It plans to invest SAR 185 million over the next 5 years in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The firm eyeing a revenue of SAR 435 million in the next 5 years.

MRP Agro will meet on 29 November to consider fund raising via the issue of equity shares on a preferential basis.

Zomatos board approved to raise funds through qualified institutional placement (QIP) and set floor price of Rs 265.91 per share. The company has also received communications on liquidation of Zomato Internet LLC( ZIL), step-down subsidiary of Zomato with effect from 20 November 2024.

First Published: Nov 26 2024 | 8:26 AM IST

