Maharashtra Seamless consolidated net profit declines 40.99% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 25.59% to Rs 1214.90 croreNet profit of Maharashtra Seamless declined 40.99% to Rs 218.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 370.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 25.59% to Rs 1214.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1632.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 24.40% to Rs 951.32 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 764.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 5.40% to Rs 5404.12 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 5712.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content