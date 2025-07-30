Mahaveer Infoway standalone net profit rises 400.00% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 9.64% to Rs 0.75 croreNet profit of Mahaveer Infoway rose 400.00% to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 9.64% to Rs 0.75 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.83 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales0.750.83 -10 OPM %21.339.64 -PBDT0.130.05 160 PBT0.100.02 400 NP0.100.02 400
