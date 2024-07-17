Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Mahindra Life announces grant of partial denotification of notified area at Mahindra World City SEZ, Chengalpattu

Image

Last Updated : Jul 17 2024 | 12:32 PM IST
Pursuant to the application filed by Mahindra World City Developers (MWCDL), a subsidiary of Mahindra Lifespace Developers (Company) and the developer of the Multi sector SEZ at Mahindra World City, Chengalpattu, Tamil Nadu, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry (Department of Commerce - SEZ Section), has granted its approval for partial denotification of 42.073 hectares out of the total 288.406 hectares at Mahindra World City Special Economic Zone, Chengalpattu, Tamil Nadu.
The denotification will enable MWCDL to lease the de-notified land to meet the market demand in Domestic Tariff Area.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Sebi

Want higher returns but don't have millions? Sebi proposes new option

stocks

Where is the money flowing? Top 10 stocks bought and sold by MFs in June

Kejriwal, Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi CM

LIVE: Arrest by CBI breaches procedure established by law, says CM Kejriwal's lawyer in Delhi HC

Oil Tanker (Bloomberg)

Oil tanker capsize off the Oman coast, 13 Indians among 16 crew missing

Nomura

Nomura says Aadhar Housing Finance stock is 'affordable', gives 'Buy' call

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 17 2024 | 12:18 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market HolidayStocks to Watch TodayMuharram 2024 QuotesDoda Terror AttackLatest News LIVEStock market strategyGold-Silver Price TodayOPPO Reno 12 series India launchSilver Trading Strategy TodayBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon