Royal Enfield launches all-new Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450

Last Updated : Jul 17 2024 | 11:51 AM IST
Bookings in India and Europe begin today
Royal Enfield today launched its premium modern roadster - the Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450.
Speaking about the Guerrilla 450, Siddhartha Lal, Managing Director - Eicher Motors said, The Guerrilla 450 is our take on modern roasters, and we are super happy with how it has turned out. The motorcycle is mechanically characterful, super sophisticated, and combines performance, versatility and confidence-inspiring handling. It is built on the same platform as the Himalayan, but tuned to roadster performance that makes it feel excitingly different when you ride it. The Guerrilla really brings out what roadsters were always meant to do. It is super responsive and absolutely gorgeous to ride at everyday speeds, and equally delightful when revved through its paces on full-gas. The engine, the chassis, the riding position, and the superlative handling of the motorcycle all come together to truly make it much more than the sum of its parts.
The Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 will also be called the Royal Enfield GRR 450 in most of the Latin American markets. The lineup features three variants - Analogue, Dash and Flash - and five vibrant colourways. Bookings in India open today at an introductory price of Rs 2,39,000 with test rides and retails beginning on 01 August 2024. In Europe as well, bookings begin today at a starting price of 4,850 MSRP in the UK and 5,290 MSRP in Germany with retails expected to begin mid-August.
First Published: Jul 17 2024 | 11:34 AM IST

