Mahindra Lifespace Developers acquires 2.37 land for development in South Bengaluru

Last Updated : Jul 04 2024 | 6:51 PM IST
With estimated gross development value of Rs 250 crore
Mahindra Lifespace Developers has acquired 2.37 acres of land in Singasandra, South Bengaluru, located next to its existing Mahindra Zen project, which received a stupendous response at launch. The land is estimated to have a developable potential of approximately 0.25 million square feet, with a Gross Development Value of around Rs 250 crore.
First Published: Jul 04 2024 | 6:27 PM IST

