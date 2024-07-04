Mahindra Lifespace Developers acquires 2.37 land for development in South Bengaluru

With estimated gross development value of Rs 250 crore

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Mahindra Lifespace Developers has acquired 2.37 acres of land in Singasandra, South Bengaluru, located next to its existing Mahindra Zen project, which received a stupendous response at launch. The land is estimated to have a developable potential of approximately 0.25 million square feet, with a Gross Development Value of around Rs 250 crore.