Japanese Markets Hit Record High

Last Updated : Jul 04 2024 | 4:50 PM IST
Asian stocks ended mixed on Thursday even as fresh signs of a weakening U.S. economy revived hopes of interest rate cuts sooner rather than later.
The dollar was on the back foot ahead of elections in the U.K. and France, and before the release of key U.S. nonfarm payrolls report, due Friday.
Japanese markets hit a new record high as a weaker yen boosted automakers and other export-related stocks.
The Nikkei average jumped 0.82 percent to 40,913.65 while the broader Topix index settled 0.92 percent higher at 2,898.47.
Automakers Honda Motor, Toyota and Nissan surged 2-4 percent. In the tech space, Advantest added 2.1 percent, Screen Holdings rose 1.3 percent and heavyweight SoftBank soared 4.5 percent.
First Published: Jul 04 2024 | 4:36 PM IST

