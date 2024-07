With estimated gross development value of Rs 1,800 cr

Mahindra Lifespace Developers has been chosen as the preferred partner for the redevelopment of seven residential societies in Borivali West, Mumbai. This project offers an estimated Gross Development Value of approximately Rs. 1800 crore. The project will be developed under state's cluster redevelopment policy.