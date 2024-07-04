Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Australian Market Gains With Bank And Energy Stocks

Image

Last Updated : Jul 04 2024 | 4:51 PM IST
Australian markets advanced, with miners, banks and energy stocks pacing the gainers. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 rose 1.19 percent to 7,831.80 while the broader All Ordinaries index closed up 1.17 percent at 8,079.20.
Australia's trade surplus declined in May as the growth in imports exceeded the increase in exports, official data showed on Thursday.
The trade surplus fell to A$5.77 billion in May from A$6.03 billion in April, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said. The surplus was expected to fall to A$6.2 billion.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
In the same period last year, the trade balance posted a surplus of A$10.79 billion.
Exports posted a monthly growth of 2.8 percent driven by shipment of metal ores and minerals. At the same time, imports advanced 3.9 percent underpinned by fuels and lubricants.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Social media

Social media platforms worry new data law could affect child safety, ads

SCO Summit

Isolate, expose countries that harbour terrorists: India at SCO summit

SBI

SBI announces 11 new initiatives to mitigate risks in agri loan portfolio

Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks during the 71st session of the United Nations General Assembly at UN Headquarters.

Israel weighs Hamas' response to cease-fire proposal as diplomacy revives

Samsung to launch Galaxy M35 smartphone in India on July 17: What to expect

Samsung to launch Galaxy M35 smartphone in India on July 17: What to expect

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 04 2024 | 4:38 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayMotorola Razr 50 UltraWeather Update Latest News LIVEHathras Stampede UpdatesGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon