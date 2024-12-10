Business Standard
Mahindra & Mahindra announces incorporation of subsidiary - Velos Hybren

Mahindra & Mahindra announces incorporation of subsidiary - Velos Hybren

Last Updated : Dec 10 2024 | 2:50 PM IST
Mahindra & Mahindra announced the incorporation of Velos Hybren on 09 December 2024 as a wholly owned subsidiary of Mahindra Susten (a subsidiary of Mahindra Holdings, which is a wholly owned subsidiary of Mahindra & Mahindra).

Velos Hybren has been incorporated for production and sale of Power and Generating Electricity, Independent Power Producer (IPP), Distributed Energy including rooftop solar installation for commercial, industrial, institutional and residential segment, through various renewable energy sources and energy storage systems etc.

First Published: Dec 10 2024 | 2:35 PM IST

