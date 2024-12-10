Business Standard
Telecom stocks slide

Last Updated : Dec 10 2024 | 2:04 PM IST

Telecom stocks were trading with losses, with the BSE Telecommunication index decreasing 37.63 points or 1.26% at 2952.39 at 13:42 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Telecommunication index, Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd (down 4.92%), Route Mobile Ltd (down 3.64%),Bharti Hexacom Ltd (down 3.61%),HFCL Ltd (down 3.29%),Railtel Corporation of India Ltd (down 2.34%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd (down 2.19%), Bharti Airtel Ltd (down 1.62%), Tejas Networks Ltd (down 0.98%), Indus Towers Ltd (down 0.61%), and Tata Communications Ltd (down 0.61%).

On the other hand, Vindhya Telelinks Ltd (up 6.03%), ITI Ltd (up 5.34%), and Optiemus Infracom Ltd (up 4.42%) turned up.

 

At 13:42 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 20.82 or 0.04% at 57334.43.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 0.35 points or 0% at 16424.64.

The Nifty 50 index was down 74.65 points or 0.3% at 24544.35.

The BSE Sensex index was down 228.78 points or 0.28% at 81279.68.

On BSE,1907 shares were trading in green, 2001 were trading in red and 143 were unchanged.

Dalal Street, Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

First Published: Dec 10 2024 | 2:00 PM IST

