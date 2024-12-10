Business Standard
Power stocks slide

Power stocks slide

Last Updated : Dec 10 2024 | 2:05 PM IST

Power stocks were trading with losses, with the BSE Power index decreasing 63.98 points or 0.84% at 7590.01 at 13:42 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Power index, Adani Green Energy Ltd (down 3.27%), Suzlon Energy Ltd (down 1.75%),Tata Power Company Ltd (down 1.63%),JSW Energy Ltd (down 1.62%),Adani Power Ltd (down 1%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Torrent Power Ltd (down 0.98%), NHPC Ltd (down 0.86%), Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (down 0.77%), NTPC Ltd (down 0.69%), and CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd (down 0.45%).

On the other hand, ABB India Ltd (up 1.43%), turned up.

 

At 13:42 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 20.82 or 0.04% at 57334.43.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 0.35 points or 0% at 16424.64.

The Nifty 50 index was down 74.65 points or 0.3% at 24544.35.

The BSE Sensex index was down 228.78 points or 0.28% at 81279.68.

On BSE,1907 shares were trading in green, 2001 were trading in red and 143 were unchanged.

First Published: Dec 10 2024 | 2:00 PM IST

