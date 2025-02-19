Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services receives credit ratings from CRISIL

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services has received credit ratings from CRISIL as under:
Non convertible debentures (Rs 24,000 crore) - CRISIL AAA/ Stable
Subordinated debt (Rs 3,113.50 crore) - CRISIL AAA/ Stable
Commercial paper (Rs 15,000 crore) - CRISIL A1+
Bank loan (Rs 13,317 crore) - CRISIL AAA/ Stable (long term) and CRISIL A1+ (short term)
Fixed deposit (Rs 12,000 crore) - CRISIL AAA/ Stable
