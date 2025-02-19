Wednesday, February 19, 2025 | 02:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services receives credit ratings from CRISIL

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services receives credit ratings from CRISIL

Image

Last Updated : Feb 19 2025 | 2:31 PM IST
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services has received credit ratings from CRISIL as under:

Non convertible debentures (Rs 24,000 crore) - CRISIL AAA/ Stable
Subordinated debt (Rs 3,113.50 crore) - CRISIL AAA/ Stable
Commercial paper (Rs 15,000 crore) - CRISIL A1+
Bank loan (Rs 13,317 crore) - CRISIL AAA/ Stable (long term) and CRISIL A1+ (short term)
Fixed deposit (Rs 12,000 crore) - CRISIL AAA/ Stable

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Happiest Minds introduces its proprietary GenAI Research Companion

Happiest Minds introduces its proprietary GenAI Research Companion

TCS collaborates with MassRobotics

TCS collaborates with MassRobotics

Barometers trade near flatline; broader mkt outperforms

Barometers trade near flatline; broader mkt outperforms

Raymond reports cyber security incident

Raymond reports cyber security incident

Apollo Micro Systems soars after bagging orders from Private Co

Apollo Micro Systems soars after bagging orders from Private Co

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 19 2025 | 2:18 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to watchWho will be BJP's Delhi CM FaceDelhi CM Announcement LIVELatest News LIVEQuality Power IPO AllotmentPak vs NZ Live ScoreHexaware Technologies Share PricePAK vs NZ Playing 11KIIT Suicide Row
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon