Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd is quoting at Rs 3479.9, down 0.85% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 24.73% in last one year as compared to a 12.16% rally in NIFTY and a 28.92% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 3479.9, down 0.85% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.21% on the day, quoting at 25736.1. The Sensex is at 83529.31, up 0.3%.Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd has eased around 4.85% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 1.79% in last one month and is currently quoting at 28028.2, up 0.36% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 13.37 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 28.56 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 3489.1, down 0.58% on the day. Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd jumped 24.73% in last one year as compared to a 12.16% rally in NIFTY and a 28.92% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 28.4 based on TTM earnings ending December 25.

