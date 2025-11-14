Friday, November 14, 2025 | 12:34 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Man Industries approves incorporation of two step-down subsidiaries

Man Industries approves incorporation of two step-down subsidiaries

Image

Last Updated : Nov 14 2025 | 12:31 PM IST

At board meeting held on 13 November 2025

The board of Man Industries (India) at its meeting held on 13 November 2025 has approved the incorporation of the following subsidiaries:

- Incorporation of a step-down subsidiary namely Man Coating Complex - L.L.C - S.P.C, being the subsidiary of Man Overseas Metal DMCC, a wholly owned subsidiary of the company.

- Incorporation of a step-down subsidiary namely Man Overseas Investment LLC, being the subsidiary of Man Overseas Metal DMCC, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 14 2025 | 12:16 PM IST

Bihar Election Results 2025 LIVEStock Market LIVE UpdatesIND vs SA LIVE Score 1st Test Day 1Stocks to Watch TodayPhysicswallah IPO Allotment StatusGold-Silver Rate TodayBihar Election Full Winners ListAlinagar Assembly Election ResultsQ2 Results TodayChapra Election Results 2025
