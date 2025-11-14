Friday, November 14, 2025 | 12:33 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Mahalaxmi Rubtech Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Last Updated : Nov 14 2025 | 12:31 PM IST

Expleo Solutions Ltd, IL&FS Investment Managers Ltd, CSL Finance Ltd and Man Industries (India) Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 14 November 2025.

Mahalaxmi Rubtech Ltd spiked 17.10% to Rs 240 at 12:01 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 7886 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1020 shares in the past one month.

 

Expleo Solutions Ltd soared 14.16% to Rs 1114.8. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 6432 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 420 shares in the past one month.

IL&FS Investment Managers Ltd surged 13.78% to Rs 8.75. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2.78 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 26582 shares in the past one month.

CSL Finance Ltd added 11.55% to Rs 304.7. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 6885 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1516 shares in the past one month.

Man Industries (India) Ltd jumped 11.53% to Rs 428. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.98 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9393 shares in the past one month.

First Published: Nov 14 2025 | 12:15 PM IST

