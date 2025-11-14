Friday, November 14, 2025 | 12:38 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
GMR Airports Q2 net loss narrows to Rs 37 cr

Last Updated : Nov 14 2025 | 12:31 PM IST

GMR Airport's consolidated net loss narrowed to Rs 37.09 crore in Q2 FY26, compared with Rs 280.40 crore reported in Q2 FY25.

Revenue from operations jumped 47.1% year on year (YoY) to Rs 3,669.99 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2025.

The company reported a profit before exceptional items and tax of Rs 68.14 crore in Q2 FY26, against a loss of Rs 494.75 crore in the same quarter last year. Exceptional items for the quarter stood at Rs 35 crore.

EBITDA stood at Rs 1,531 crore in Q2 FY26, registering a growth of 59.15% compared with Rs 962 crore in Q2 FY25.

 

Total expenses rallied 35.85% YoY to Rs 2,222.96 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2025. The cost of materials consumed stood at Rs 55.01 crore (up 27.96% YoY), employee benefits expenses were at Rs 431.99 crore (up 17.4% YoY), and other expenses were at Rs 614.35 crore (up 19.79% YoY) in Q2 FY26.

GMR Airports is mainly engaged in the development, maintenance, and operation of airports; generation of power; coal mining and exploration activities; development of highways; and development, maintenance, and operation of special economic zones.

Shares of GMR Airports rose 0.29% to Rs 95.71 on the BSE.

First Published: Nov 14 2025 | 12:14 PM IST

