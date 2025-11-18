Tuesday, November 18, 2025 | 05:52 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Manali Petrochemicals completes sale of step-down subsidiary - Notedome

Manali Petrochemicals completes sale of step-down subsidiary - Notedome

Image

Last Updated : Nov 18 2025 | 5:51 PM IST

For a total consideration of Rs 247 cr

Manali Petrochemicals has completed the sale of its wholly owned step-down subsidiary, Notedome, to C.O.I.M. S.p.A. - Chimica Organica Industriale Milanese (C.O.I.M.) on 17 November 2025, for a total consideration of approximately 21.17 million (approx. Rs 247 crore).

The divestment is part of Manali Petrochemicals strategic portfolio restructuring, aimed at sharpening its focus on its core businesses related its polyols product portfolio and derivatives, within the Indian market. As part of the agreement, Manali Petrochemicals will continue to market its cast elastomers in India under a new trademark.

With this strategic acquisition, C.O.I.M. strengthens its international presence in the polyurethane systems sector and further expands its product and service capabilities in key European markets.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company allots 64,882 equity shares under ESOS

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company allots 64,882 equity shares under ESOS

Capital India Finance appoints Surender Rana as Executive Vice Chairman

Capital India Finance appoints Surender Rana as Executive Vice Chairman

Capillary Technologies India IPO subscribed 52.95 times

Capillary Technologies India IPO subscribed 52.95 times

Capillary Technologies India IPO subscribed 52%

Capillary Technologies India IPO subscribed 52%

Capillary Technologies India IPO subscribed 28%

Capillary Technologies India IPO subscribed 28%

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 18 2025 | 5:34 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayPhysicswallah Share Price LIVE UpdatesGold-Silver Rate TodayOPPO Find X9 SeriesMadvi Hidma EncounterChina 996 Work CultureLadki Bahin YojanaDPDP Rules Compliance TimelinePersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon