Tuesday, November 18, 2025 | 05:52 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Capillary Technologies India IPO subscribed 52.95 times

Capillary Technologies India IPO subscribed 52.95 times

Image

Last Updated : Nov 18 2025 | 5:50 PM IST

The offer received bids for 44.38 crore shares as against 83.83 lakh shares on offer.

Capillary Technologies India received bids for 44,38,95,325 shares as against 83,83,430 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 17:30 IST on Tuesday (18 November 2025). The issue was subscribed 52.95 times.

The issue opened for bidding on 14 November 2025 and it will close on 18 November 2025. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 549 and 577 per share.

The IPO consists of a fresh issue of Rs 345 crore and offer for sale of Rs 92,28,796 equity shares.

Capillary proposes to utilise Rs 143 crore from the net fresh issue proceeds for cloud infrastructure, Rs 71.6 crore will be invested in research, design and development of its products and platform. The company will use Rs 10.7 crore to purchase computer and the balance will be utilized to fund growth through unidentified acquisitions and general corporate purpose.

 

Capillary Technologies India (Capillary) is a software-as-a-service (SaaS) company that specializes in customer loyalty and engagement solutions. The company offers a comprehensive suite of products that help brands understand and engage their customers more effectively through data-driven insights.

Also Read

Canada flag, Canada

Canada invites 3,500 health and social care workers for permanent residency

Supreme Court, SC

SC declines to hear wellness expert's PIL on India's air pollution

Special Breaking News

Elon Musk's X goes down as thousands report outages in the US

US visa, H4, H1B

US B1/B2 visa: Interview wait time shortens for Indians; Hyderabad shortest

Balancing Power

Balancing Power and Purpose: Taiwan's Conscious Factory Revolution

Founded in 2008 and headquartered in Bengaluru, the company has global footprint with 16 offices in locations across India, United States, United Kingdom, United Arab Emirates Singapore, Indonesia, Vietnam and Malaysia.

Capillarys diversified product suite includes advanced loyalty management platform (Loyalty+), connected engagement platform (Engage+), predictive analytics platform (Insights+), rewards management platform (Rewards+) and customer data platform (CDP).

Capillary customers and brands span across verticals and include conglomerates and businesses engaged in retail consumer packaged goods (CPG), healthcare, apparel, departmental stores, luxury and lifestyle, travel, auto and hospitality, and energy retail verticals. The company supports over 410 brands in 47 countries, as of September 30, 2025, with the aim that businesses build consumer value using its innovative solutions.

Ahead of the IPO, on 14 November 2025, the company raised Rs 393.97 crore from anchor investors, by allotting 68.28 lakh shares at Rs 577 each to 21 anchor investors.

The firm reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 1.03 crore and sales of Rs 359.22 crore for the six months ended on 30th June 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Capillary Technologies India IPO subscribed 52%

Capillary Technologies India IPO subscribed 52%

Capillary Technologies India IPO subscribed 28%

Capillary Technologies India IPO subscribed 28%

BMW Ventures bags Rs 4-cr order from leading PSU

BMW Ventures bags Rs 4-cr order from leading PSU

Oriental Rail bags coupler supply contract from Eastern Railways

Oriental Rail bags coupler supply contract from Eastern Railways

Indices snap six-day winning run on weak global cues

Indices snap six-day winning run on weak global cues

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 18 2025 | 5:34 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayPhysicswallah Share Price LIVE UpdatesGold-Silver Rate TodayOPPO Find X9 SeriesMadvi Hidma EncounterChina 996 Work CultureLadki Bahin YojanaDPDP Rules Compliance TimelinePersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon