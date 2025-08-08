Friday, August 08, 2025 | 09:31 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Mangalam Drugs and Organics reports standalone net loss of Rs 13.73 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Mangalam Drugs and Organics reports standalone net loss of Rs 13.73 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Aug 08 2025 | 9:15 AM IST

Sales decline 25.21% to Rs 57.21 crore

Net loss of Mangalam Drugs and Organics reported to Rs 13.73 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net profit of Rs 2.68 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 25.21% to Rs 57.21 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 76.49 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales57.2176.49 -25 OPM %-7.8810.69 -PBDT-8.554.45 PL PBT-12.930.58 PL NP-13.732.68 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Aug 08 2025 | 7:40 AM IST

