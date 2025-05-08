Thursday, May 08, 2025 | 09:09 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers standalone net profit rises 231.20% in the March 2025 quarter

Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers standalone net profit rises 231.20% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 08 2025 | 9:04 AM IST

Sales decline 1.60% to Rs 773.80 crore

Net profit of Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers rose 231.20% to Rs 16.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 4.84 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 1.60% to Rs 773.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 786.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 7.18% to Rs 143.71 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 154.82 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 12.21% to Rs 3331.90 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 3795.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales773.80786.40 -2 3331.903795.44 -12 OPM %4.854.61 -9.669.90 - PBDT40.4725.85 57 282.16312.26 -10 PBT21.717.27 199 206.04240.68 -14 NP16.034.84 231 143.71154.82 -7

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: May 08 2025 | 7:40 AM IST

