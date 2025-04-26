Saturday, April 26, 2025 | 05:34 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals consolidated net profit declines 67.45% in the March 2025 quarter

Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals consolidated net profit declines 67.45% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Apr 26 2025 | 5:31 PM IST

Sales decline 2.89% to Rs 24595.87 crore

Net profit of Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals declined 67.45% to Rs 370.63 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1138.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 2.89% to Rs 24595.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 25328.67 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 98.44% to Rs 56.21 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 3597.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 4.73% to Rs 94681.62 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 90406.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales24595.8725328.67 -3 94681.6290406.68 5 OPM %4.599.23 -2.428.53 - PBDT929.792108.90 -56 1465.916788.11 -78 PBT591.871775.87 -67 118.895530.82 -98 NP370.631138.50 -67 56.213597.05 -98

First Published: Apr 26 2025 | 5:14 PM IST

