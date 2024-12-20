Business Standard

Friday, December 20, 2024 | 02:35 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Mankind Pharma allots 1.19 cr equity shares under QIP issue

Mankind Pharma allots 1.19 cr equity shares under QIP issue

Image

Last Updated : Dec 20 2024 | 2:33 PM IST
Mankind Pharma has allotted 1,19,04,761 equity shares of face value of Re 1 each to the eligible Qualified Institutional Buyers at the issue price of Rs 2,520/- per equity share, i.e. at a premium of Rs 2519/- per equity share aggregating to Rs 2999.99 crore pursuant to the QIP issue.

Consequent to the aforesaid allotment, the paid-up share capital of the Company has increased from Rs 40,06,62,138 consisting 40,06,62,138 equity shares to Rs 41,25,66,899 consisting 412566899 equity shares having face value of Re. 1/- each.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Alembic Pharma gets USFDA nod for seizure treatment drug

Alembic Pharma gets USFDA nod for seizure treatment drug

Power stocks slide

Power stocks slide

Capital Goods stocks edge lower

Capital Goods stocks edge lower

Information Technology shares slide

Information Technology shares slide

Adani Enterprises Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Adani Enterprises Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 20 2024 | 2:17 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStock Market CrashLatest News LIVEMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold and Silver Price Today Mamata Machinery IPOCarraro India IPOIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon