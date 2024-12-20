Mankind Pharma allots 1.19 cr equity shares under QIP issue

Mankind Pharma has allotted 1,19,04,761 equity shares of face value of Re 1 each to the eligible Qualified Institutional Buyers at the issue price of Rs 2,520/- per equity share, i.e. at a premium of Rs 2519/- per equity share aggregating to Rs 2999.99 crore pursuant to the QIP issue.
Consequent to the aforesaid allotment, the paid-up share capital of the Company has increased from Rs 40,06,62,138 consisting 40,06,62,138 equity shares to Rs 41,25,66,899 consisting 412566899 equity shares having face value of Re. 1/- each.
