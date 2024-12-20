Business Standard

Capital Goods stocks edge lower

Last Updated : Dec 20 2024 | 2:04 PM IST

Capital Goods stocks were trading in red, with the BSE Capital Goods index decreasing 1539.56 points or 2.18% at 69155.89 at 13:41 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Capital Goods index, Siemens Ltd (down 8.96%), Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd (down 4.51%),ABB India Ltd (down 4.14%),SKF India Ltd (down 3.25%),Suzlon Energy Ltd (down 3.19%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Polycab India Ltd (down 3.06%), CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd (down 2.99%), Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (down 2.93%), Bharat Dynamics Ltd (down 2.74%), and Thermax Ltd (down 2.51%).

On the other hand, Timken India Ltd (up 2.55%), Kaynes Technology India Ltd (up 1.27%), and Honeywell Automation India Ltd (up 1.09%) turned up.

 

At 13:41 IST, the BSE SmallCap was down 647.52 or 1.15% at 55690.17.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 207.69 points or 1.28% at 16036.78.

The Nifty 50 index was down 222.1 points or 0.93% at 23729.599609375.

The BSE Sensex index was down 797.09 points or 1.01% at 78420.96.

On BSE,1309 shares were trading in green, 2591 were trading in red and 130 were unchanged.

Information Technology shares slide

Market at day's low; Nifty drops below 23,750

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals allots 19,763 equity shares under ESOP

Hindustan Construction Company raises Rs 600 crore through QIP issue

Kothari Products hits the roof after board to mull bonus issue proposal on 27 Dec'24

First Published: Dec 20 2024 | 2:00 PM IST

