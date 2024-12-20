Business Standard

Information Technology shares slide

Last Updated : Dec 20 2024 | 2:04 PM IST

Information Technology stocks were trading with losses, with the BSE Information Technology index falling 1078.51 points or 2.41% at 43652.87 at 13:41 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Information Technology index, LTIMindtree Ltd (down 5.95%), Ramco Systems Ltd (down 5.3%),63 Moons Technologies Ltd (down 5%),NELCO Ltd (down 4.7%),Mastek Ltd (down 4.59%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Mphasis Ltd (down 4.42%), L&T Technology Services Ltd (down 4.33%), Persistent Systems Ltd (down 4.06%), Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd (down 3.89%), and Dynacons Systems & Solutions Ltd (down 3.84%).

On the other hand, Newgen Software Technologies Ltd (up 4.65%), Vakrangee Ltd (up 3.02%), and AXISCADES Technologies Ltd (up 0.66%) moved up.

 

At 13:41 IST, the BSE SmallCap was down 647.52 or 1.15% at 55690.17.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 207.69 points or 1.28% at 16036.78.

The Nifty 50 index was down 222.1 points or 0.93% at 23729.599609375.

The BSE Sensex index was down 797.09 points or 1.01% at 78420.96.

On BSE,1309 shares were trading in green, 2591 were trading in red and 130 were unchanged.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Dec 20 2024 | 2:00 PM IST

