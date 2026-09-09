Mankind Pharma Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Mankind Pharma Ltd is quoting at Rs 2280.2, down 1.25% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 12.59% in last one year as compared to a 5.73% slide in NIFTY and a 20.8% spurt in the Nifty Pharma index.

Mankind Pharma Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2280.2, down 1.25% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.4% on the day, quoting at 23541.1. The Sensex is at 75140.89, down 0.58%.Mankind Pharma Ltd has eased around 6.47% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Mankind Pharma Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 0.92% in last one month and is currently quoting at 26880.8, down 0.59% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.21 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 3.25 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 2293.5, down 0.73% on the day. Mankind Pharma Ltd tumbled 12.59% in last one year as compared to a 5.73% slide in NIFTY and a 20.8% spurt in the Nifty Pharma index.

The PE of the stock is 42.12 based on TTM earnings ending June 26.

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