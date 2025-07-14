Monday, July 14, 2025 | 01:33 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Mankind Pharma Ltd spurts 2.92%, gains for five straight sessions

Mankind Pharma Ltd spurts 2.92%, gains for five straight sessions

Image

Last Updated : Jul 14 2025 | 1:31 PM IST

Mankind Pharma Ltd is quoting at Rs 2653.7, up 2.92% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 23.51% in last one year as compared to a 1.91% gain in NIFTY and a 7.81% gain in the Nifty Pharma.

Mankind Pharma Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2653.7, up 2.92% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.37% on the day, quoting at 25055.85. The Sensex is at 82161.62, down 0.41%. Mankind Pharma Ltd has added around 11.97% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Mankind Pharma Ltd is a constituent, has added around 1.97% in last one month and is currently quoting at 22225.9, up 1.11% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 10.75 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 7.73 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 2660.3, up 3.07% on the day. Mankind Pharma Ltd is up 23.51% in last one year as compared to a 1.91% gain in NIFTY and a 7.81% gain in the Nifty Pharma index.

The PE of the stock is 56.47 based on TTM earnings ending March 25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Saregama India announces resignation of company secretary and compliance officer

Saregama India announces resignation of company secretary and compliance officer

US dollar index hits one-month high

US dollar index hits one-month high

Vegetable Oil import dips 8% on year in Jun-25

Vegetable Oil import dips 8% on year in Jun-25

Pound net speculative longs rise

Pound net speculative longs rise

Euro speculative net longs at one and half year high

Euro speculative net longs at one and half year high

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 14 2025 | 1:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayOla Electric Q1 ResultsGold-Silver Rate TodayAsston Pharmaceuticals IPO AllotmentDividend Stocks TodayAnthem Bioscience IPOSmart Coworking Spaces IPOQ1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon