Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Precision Wires India standalone net profit rises 98.94% in the December 2025 quarter

Precision Wires India standalone net profit rises 98.94% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 14 2026 | 4:32 PM IST

Sales rise 36.55% to Rs 1336.94 crore

Net profit of Precision Wires India rose 98.94% to Rs 37.70 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 18.95 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 36.55% to Rs 1336.94 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 979.10 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales1336.94979.10 37 OPM %5.644.09 -PBDT59.3729.72 100 PBT52.2425.08 108 NP37.7018.95 99

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Feb 14 2026 | 4:32 PM IST

