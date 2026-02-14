Precision Wires India standalone net profit rises 98.94% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 36.55% to Rs 1336.94 croreNet profit of Precision Wires India rose 98.94% to Rs 37.70 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 18.95 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 36.55% to Rs 1336.94 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 979.10 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales1336.94979.10 37 OPM %5.644.09 -PBDT59.3729.72 100 PBT52.2425.08 108 NP37.7018.95 99
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Feb 14 2026 | 4:32 PM IST