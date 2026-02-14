Precision Wires India standalone net profit rises 98.94% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 36.55% to Rs 1336.94 crore

Net profit of Precision Wires India rose 98.94% to Rs 37.70 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 18.95 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 36.55% to Rs 1336.94 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 979.10 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.1336.94979.105.644.0959.3729.7252.2425.0837.7018.95

Powered by Capital Market - Live News