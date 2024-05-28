Marathon Nextgen Realty consolidated net profit rises 145.50% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 8.82% to Rs 155.42 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 37.59% to Rs 166.47 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 120.99 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 1.66% to Rs 704.62 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 716.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Marathon Nextgen Realty rose 145.50% to Rs 39.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 16.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 8.82% to Rs 155.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 170.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.