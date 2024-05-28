Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Nalwa Sons Investments consolidated net profit declines 71.21% in the March 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 28 2024 | 4:53 PM IST
Sales rise 13.99% to Rs 10.92 crore
Net profit of Nalwa Sons Investments declined 71.21% to Rs 1.67 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 5.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 13.99% to Rs 10.92 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 9.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales10.929.58 14 OPM %43.2287.37 -PBDT4.787.97 -40 PBT4.777.97 -40 NP1.675.80 -71
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Nalwa Sons Investments consolidated net profit rises 194.03% in the December 2023 quarter

Financials stocks edge higher

B.L.Kashyap &amp; Sons consolidated net profit declines 81.12% in the December 2023 quarter

SIL Investments consolidated net profit declines 85.96% in the March 2024 quarter

N. Ranga Rao &amp; Sons, Makers of Cycle Pure Agarbathi Celebrated Among Top 50 India's Best Workplaces in Manufacturing 2024

Singapore Exchange Market closes 0.35% up

Campus Activewear standalone net profit rises 42.76% in the March 2024 quarter

Bervin Investments &amp; Leasing reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.58 crore in the March 2024 quarter

KKRRAFTON Developers reports standalone net profit of Rs 2.69 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Axel Polymers reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.07 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 28 2024 | 4:40 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Elections LIVEGold Silver Price TodayNMDC Share PriceCyclone RemalICC T20 World Cup 2024T20 World Cup ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon