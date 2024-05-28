Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

KKRRAFTON Developers reports standalone net profit of Rs 2.69 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 28 2024 | 4:53 PM IST
Sales reported at Rs 24.71 crore
Net profit of KKRRAFTON Developers reported to Rs 2.69 crore in the quarter ended March 2024. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales reported to Rs 24.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2024. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 3.33 crore in the year ended March 2024. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales reported to Rs 25.76 crore in the year ended March 2024. There were no Sales reported during the previous year ended March 2023.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales24.710 0 25.760 0 OPM %16.310 -18.050 - PBDT4.030 0 4.670 0 PBT4.030 0 4.670 0 NP2.690 0 3.330 0
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Prayatna Developers Pvt reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.46 crore in the March 2024 quarter

DLF Home Developers reports consolidated net profit of Rs 499.38 crore in the March 2024 quarter

HB Estate Developers reports consolidated net profit of Rs 4.52 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Kolte Patil Developers reports consolidated net loss of Rs 27.11 crore in the March 2024 quarter

DLF Cyber City Developers standalone net profit declines 24.08% in the March 2024 quarter

Singapore Exchange Market closes 0.35% up

Axel Polymers reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.07 crore in the March 2024 quarter

ABC India standalone net profit declines 91.67% in the March 2024 quarter

Crestchem standalone net profit rises 842.86% in the March 2024 quarter

Triochem Products reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.32 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 28 2024 | 4:40 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Elections LIVEGold Silver Price TodayNMDC Share PriceCyclone RemalICC T20 World Cup 2024T20 World Cup ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon