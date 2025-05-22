Thursday, May 22, 2025 | 09:15 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Marathon Nextgen Realty consolidated net profit rises 33.85% in the March 2025 quarter

Marathon Nextgen Realty consolidated net profit rises 33.85% in the March 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 22 2025 | 9:11 AM IST

Sales decline 4.40% to Rs 148.58 crore

Net profit of Marathon Nextgen Realty rose 33.85% to Rs 53.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 39.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 4.40% to Rs 148.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 155.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 12.06% to Rs 186.55 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 166.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 17.67% to Rs 580.14 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 704.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales148.58155.42 -4 580.14704.62 -18 OPM %27.7830.34 -29.8333.05 - PBDT62.5344.34 41 210.55183.12 15 PBT62.0043.66 42 207.89180.15 15 NP53.3039.82 34 186.55166.47 12

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: May 22 2025 | 7:39 AM IST

