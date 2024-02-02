Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Market at day's high; PSU bank shares rally for 7th day

Image

Last Updated : Feb 02 2024 | 12:04 PM IST
The key equity barometers continued to trade with major gains in mid-morning trade. The Nifty scaled above 22,000 level. PSU Bank shares witnessed buying demand for the seventh consecutive trading sessions.
At 11:29 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, jumped 1,133.39 points or 1.58% to 72,778.69. The Nifty 50 index surged 346.80 points or 1.60% to 22,044.25.
In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 1.26% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index added 1.17%.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,399 shares rose and 1,287 shares fell. A total of 128 shares were unchanged.
Buzzing Index:
The Nifty PSU Bank index advanced 2.58% to 6,633.20. The index surged 14.23% in the seven trading sessions.
Punjab & Sind Bank (up 8.57%), Bank of India (up 4.5%), Punjab National Bank (up 4.46%), Indian Bank (up 4.25%) and Indian Overseas Bank (up 3.84%) were the top gainers.
Among the other gainers were Union Bank of India (up 3.73%), Central Bank of India (up 3.27%), Canara Bank (up 3.09%), Bank of Maharashtra (up 1.95%) and State Bank of India (up 0.73%).
Stocks in Spotlight:
TVS Motor Company gained 1.81% after the 2-wheeler maker reported monthly sales of 339,513 units in January 2024, registering a growth of 23% as against 275,115 units sold in January 2023.
Hero MotoCorp added 3.60% after the company announced that it had sold 433,598 two-wheeler units in January 2024, which is higher by 22% as compared with the same period last year.
Sonata Software rose 0.18% after the company reported consolidated net loss of Rs 46.2 crore in Q3 FY24 as compared with net profit of Rs 124.2 crore in Q2 FY23. Revenue from operations jumped 30% QoQ to Rs 2493.4 crore in Q3 FY24.
Global Markets:
Most of the Asian stocks were trading mixed on Friday, mirroring Wall Streets rebound from the sell-off earlier this week after US Fed Chairman Jerome Powell indicated the U.S. Federal Reserve was unlikely to cut rates in March.

Also Read

Barometers trim gains, FMCG stocks firm in choppy mkt

Market opens on strong note; breadth strong

NBCC (India) Ltd Surges 11.76%, S&amp;P BSE India Infrastructure index Gains 1.64%

Capital Goods shares fall

Energy shares gain

NBCC (India) Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

INR Extends Steallar Show, Hits Near 82.80 Per US Dollar Mark

Abbott India hits record high on reporting good Q3 performance

Apollo Micro Systems bags work order contract from IOCL

Mahanagar Gas rises after acquiring 100% stake in Unison Enviro for Rs 562 crore

US stocks rebounded on Thursday as investors looked to a spate of high-profile earnings and the Friday's employment report.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 02 2024 | 11:34 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesBudget 2024 LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayTim CookIndia vs England 2nd Test Day 1 LIVEDelhi Weather UpdateFM Nirmala SitharamanBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon