Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Abbott India hits record high on reporting good Q3 performance

Image

Last Updated : Feb 02 2024 | 12:04 PM IST
Abbott India surged 8.21% to Rs 28,046.10 after the company's net profit increased 26% to Rs 310.98 crore in Q3 FY24 as compared with Rs 246.83 crore in Q3 FY23.
Revenue from operations was at Rs 1,437.14 crore in Q3 FY24, up 8.69% from Rs 1,322.19 crore reported in the same quarter previous year.
Profit before tax stood at Rs 422.16 crore in the quarter ended December 2023, registering a growth of 26.08% on YoY basis.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
On nine-month basis, the pharma companys net profit grew 27.32% to Rs 914.16 crore on 10.1% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 4,410.28 crore in 9M FY24 over 9M FY23.
Abbott India has a portfolio of science-based offerings in diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and branded generic pharmaceuticals.
The scrip hit an all time high at Rs 28,286.55 in todays intraday session.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Abbott India standalone net profit rises 25.99% in the December 2023 quarter

Indices trade with minor losses; Nifty slides below 21,700

Colinz Laboratories standalone net profit rises 10.00% in the December 2023 quarter

Royal Sundaram General Insurance Co. standalone net profit declines 50.89% in the December 2023 quarter

Dixon Tech jumps after Q3 PAT climbs 87% YoY to Rs 971 cr

Apollo Micro Systems bags work order contract from IOCL

Mahanagar Gas rises after acquiring 100% stake in Unison Enviro for Rs 562 crore

Rites drops as Q3 PAT slides 14% YoY to Rs 120 cr

Eicher Motors motorcycle sales rises to 76,187 units in January

Volumes spurt at Aditya Birla Capital Ltd counter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 02 2024 | 11:56 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesBudget 2024 LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayTim CookIndia vs England 2nd Test Day 1 LIVEDelhi Weather UpdateFM Nirmala SitharamanBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon