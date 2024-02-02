Abbott India hits record high on reporting good Q3 performance

Abbott India surged 8.21% to Rs 28,046.10 after the company's net profit increased 26% to Rs 310.98 crore in Q3 FY24 as compared with Rs 246.83 crore in Q3 FY23.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 422.16 crore in the quarter ended December 2023, registering a growth of 26.08% on YoY basis.

On nine-month basis, the pharma companys net profit grew 27.32% to Rs 914.16 crore on 10.1% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 4,410.28 crore in 9M FY24 over 9M FY23.

Abbott India has a portfolio of science-based offerings in diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and branded generic pharmaceuticals.

The scrip hit an all time high at Rs 28,286.55 in todays intraday session.

Revenue from operations was at Rs 1,437.14 crore in Q3 FY24, up 8.69% from Rs 1,322.19 crore reported in the same quarter previous year.