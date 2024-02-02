Energy shares gain

Energy stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Energy index rising 220.66 points or 1.95% at 11514.83 at 09:48 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Energy index, Castrol India Ltd (up 5.16%), Gulf Oil Lubricants India Ltd (up 4.36%),Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 3.92%),Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 3.46%),Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (up 2.87%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Savita Oil Technologies Ltd (up 2.79%), Gujarat Gas Ltd (up 2.3%), Mahanagar Gas Ltd (up 2.25%), Reliance Industries Ltd (up 2.02%), and Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd (up 1.74%).

On the other hand, Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores Ltd (down 81.63%), Aegis Logistics Ltd (down 0.58%), and Ganesh Benzoplast Ltd (down 0.28%) moved lower.

At 09:48 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 725.65 or 1.01% at 72370.95.

The Nifty 50 index was up 239.85 points or 1.11% at 21937.3.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 426.76 points or 0.94% at 46050.83.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 98.83 points or 0.74% at 13375.57.

On BSE,2195 shares were trading in green, 871 were trading in red and 89 were unchanged.

