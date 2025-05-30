Friday, May 30, 2025 | 09:55 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Marksans Pharma gets regulatory nod for marketing type-2 diabetes medication in UK

Marksans Pharma gets regulatory nod for marketing type-2 diabetes medication in UK

Image

Last Updated : May 30 2025 | 9:51 AM IST

Marksans Pharma said that its UK-based wholly owned subsidiary Relonchem has received marketing authorization for Metformin Hydrochloride oral solution product from UK Medicines & Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency.

Metformin Hydrochloride is a widely prescribed medication used for the management of type-2 diabetes, particularly in patients who require oral liquid formulations due to difficulty in swallowing tablets.

This regulatory approval would enable Marksans Pharma to market and distribute the said oral solution in the UK.

Marksans Pharma is engaged in the research, manufacturing & marketing of generic pharmaceutical formulations in the global markets. The company's manufacturing facilities are approved by several leading regulatory agencies including USFDA, UKMHRA, and Australian TGA. The company's robust product portfolio spreads over major therapeutic segments of CVS, CNS, antidiabetic, pain management, gastroenterological, and anti-allergies. the company is marketing these products globally.

 

The company reported a 25.6% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 104.56 crore on a 16.3% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 681.85 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q3 FY24.

The scrip rose 0.38% to currently trade at Rs 261.35 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

ITI Ltd Falls 4.3%

ITI Ltd Falls 4.3%

Suzlon Energy Ltd Surges 13.1%

Suzlon Energy Ltd Surges 13.1%

Source Natural Foods & Herbal Supplements standalone net profit rises 96.88% in the March 2025 quarter

Source Natural Foods & Herbal Supplements standalone net profit rises 96.88% in the March 2025 quarter

Shamrock Industrial Co reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Shamrock Industrial Co reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Apollo Ingredients standalone net profit declines 5.88% in the March 2025 quarter

Apollo Ingredients standalone net profit declines 5.88% in the March 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 30 2025 | 9:33 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayNifty Trading StrategyGold-Silver Price TodayProstarm Info System IPO Allotment3B Films IPOBlue Water Logistics IPO AllotmentScoda Tubes IPOIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon