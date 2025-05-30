Apollo Ingredients standalone net profit declines 5.88% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 31.00% to Rs 0.69 croreNet profit of Apollo Ingredients declined 5.88% to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 31.00% to Rs 0.69 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 66.67% to Rs 0.10 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 207.00% to Rs 3.07 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales0.691.00 -31 3.071.00 207 OPM %23.1919.00 -3.918.00 - PBDT0.160.19 -16 0.130.08 63 PBT0.160.19 -16 0.130.08 63 NP0.160.17 -6 0.100.06 67
