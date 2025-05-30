Source Natural Foods & Herbal Supplements standalone net profit rises 96.88% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 135.29% to Rs 16.07 croreNet profit of Source Natural Foods & Herbal Supplements rose 96.88% to Rs 0.63 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 135.29% to Rs 16.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 6.83 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 66.67% to Rs 2.90 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 64.54% to Rs 44.92 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 27.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales16.076.83 135 44.9227.30 65 OPM %7.6521.67 -11.4416.37 - PBDT1.121.44 -22 4.604.27 8 PBT0.871.18 -26 3.583.23 11 NP0.630.32 97 2.901.74 67
