Wednesday, November 19, 2025 | 01:52 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Marksans Pharma's arm gets USFDA approval for Loperamide Hydrochloride 2mg tablets

Marksans Pharma's arm gets USFDA approval for Loperamide Hydrochloride 2mg tablets

Image

Last Updated : Nov 19 2025 | 1:51 PM IST

Marksans Pharma announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Marksans Pharma Inc., has received final approval from the USFDA for its abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) for Loperamide Hydrochloride Tablets USP, 2 mg (OTC).

The approved product is bioequivalent to the reference listed drug (RLD), Imodium A-D Tablets, 2 mg, marketed by Kenvue Brands LLC (NDA - 019860).

Loperamide Hydrochloride is an anti-diarrheal medication used to manage symptoms of acute and chronic diarrhea, strengthening Marksans Pharmas portfolio in the US generic pharmaceutical market.

Marksans Pharma is primarily engaged in the business of research, manufacture, marketing and sale of pharmaceutical formulations.

The companys consolidated net profit rose 1.6% to Rs 98.25 crore on 12.2% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 720.41 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

 

Shares of Marksans Pharma fell 1.46% to Rs 189.50 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Jindal Stainless Ltd gains for third straight session

Jindal Stainless Ltd gains for third straight session

Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd rises for third consecutive session

Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd rises for third consecutive session

Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd spurts 0.35%, rises for fifth straight session

Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd spurts 0.35%, rises for fifth straight session

Axis Bank Ltd spurts 0.5%, rises for fifth straight session

Axis Bank Ltd spurts 0.5%, rises for fifth straight session

AU Small Finance Bank Ltd up for fifth session

AU Small Finance Bank Ltd up for fifth session

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 19 2025 | 1:30 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayCapillary Technologies IPO AllotmentGold-Silver Rate TodaySony Playstation Indai Black Friday SaleMadvi Hidma EncounterChina 996 Work CultureLadki Bahin YojanaX DownPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon