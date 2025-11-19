Wednesday, November 19, 2025 | 01:58 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Jindal Stainless Ltd gains for third straight session

Jindal Stainless Ltd gains for third straight session

Image

Last Updated : Nov 19 2025 | 1:50 PM IST

Jindal Stainless Ltd is quoting at Rs 765, up 1.86% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 16.73% in last one year as compared to a 11.46% jump in NIFTY and a 19.47% jump in the Nifty Metal index.

Jindal Stainless Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 765, up 1.86% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.45% on the day, quoting at 26025.75. The Sensex is at 85053.5, up 0.45%. Jindal Stainless Ltd has slipped around 2.53% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Jindal Stainless Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 2.19% in last one month and is currently quoting at 10383.7, up 0.3% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 2.14 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 6.57 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 22.91 based on TTM earnings ending September 25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd rises for third consecutive session

Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd rises for third consecutive session

Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd spurts 0.35%, rises for fifth straight session

Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd spurts 0.35%, rises for fifth straight session

Axis Bank Ltd spurts 0.5%, rises for fifth straight session

Axis Bank Ltd spurts 0.5%, rises for fifth straight session

AU Small Finance Bank Ltd up for fifth session

AU Small Finance Bank Ltd up for fifth session

Balaji Telefilms rebrands its premium astrology app as Balaji Astro Guide

Balaji Telefilms rebrands its premium astrology app as Balaji Astro Guide

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 19 2025 | 1:05 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayCapillary Technologies IPO AllotmentGold-Silver Rate TodaySony Playstation Indai Black Friday SaleMadvi Hidma EncounterChina 996 Work CultureLadki Bahin YojanaX DownPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon