Jindal Stainless Ltd gains for third straight session

Jindal Stainless Ltd is quoting at Rs 765, up 1.86% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 16.73% in last one year as compared to a 11.46% jump in NIFTY and a 19.47% jump in the Nifty Metal index.
Jindal Stainless Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 765, up 1.86% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.45% on the day, quoting at 26025.75. The Sensex is at 85053.5, up 0.45%. Jindal Stainless Ltd has slipped around 2.53% in last one month.
Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Jindal Stainless Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 2.19% in last one month and is currently quoting at 10383.7, up 0.3% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 2.14 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 6.57 lakh shares in last one month.
The PE of the stock is 22.91 based on TTM earnings ending September 25.
