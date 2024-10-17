Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Maruti Suzuki India Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Image

Last Updated : Oct 17 2024 | 2:50 PM IST

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd is quoting at Rs 12104.45, down 2.26% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 12.2% in last one year as compared to a 25.93% rally in NIFTY and a 51.83% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 12104.45, down 2.26% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.8% on the day, quoting at 24772.15. The Sensex is at 81032.19, down 0.58%.Maruti Suzuki India Ltd has eased around 0.82% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Maruti Suzuki India Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 2.71% in last one month and is currently quoting at 25909, down 3.1% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 6.41 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 5.37 lakh shares in last one month.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

 

The benchmark October futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 12104.75, down 2.65% on the day. Maruti Suzuki India Ltd jumped 12.2% in last one year as compared to a 25.93% rally in NIFTY and a 51.83% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 27.06 based on TTM earnings ending June 24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Train, Indian Railway

Railways to cut advance booking period from 120 days to 60: New rules here

Nayab Singh Saini, Nayab Singh, Nayab

LIVE news updates: Nayab Singh Saini takes oath as Haryana chief minister for 2nd time

fraud

Vietnamese real estate tycoon found guilty of fraud in govt graft crackdown

India vs New Zealand

India vs New Zealand LIVE SCORE UPDATES, 1st Test Day 2: IND get their breakthrough, Latham departs

NKT

Denmark's NKT strengthens power cable project competencies in India

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 17 2024 | 1:35 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayWaaree Energies IPO GMPHyundai Motor IPOGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 2 LIVELatest News LIVEOctober Full Moon Day 2024IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon