Harshil Agrotech standalone net profit rises 2900.00% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 737.98% to Rs 24.05 croreNet profit of Harshil Agrotech rose 2900.00% to Rs 4.80 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.16 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 737.98% to Rs 24.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2.87 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales24.052.87 738 OPM %20.757.67 -PBDT5.040.22 2191 PBT5.040.22 2191 NP4.800.16 2900
