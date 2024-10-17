A R C Finance standalone net profit rises 1590.00% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 54.17% to Rs 0.74 croreNet profit of A R C Finance rose 1590.00% to Rs 3.38 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.20 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 54.17% to Rs 0.74 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.48 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales0.740.48 54 OPM %816.2272.92 -PBDT4.620.33 1300 PBT4.570.27 1593 NP3.380.20 1590
