Maruti Suzuki India Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Image

Last Updated : Dec 23 2024 | 2:16 PM IST

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd is quoting at Rs 10806.55, down 0.87% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 5.22% in last one year as compared to a 10.45% rally in NIFTY and a 25.67% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 10806.55, down 0.87% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.4% on the day, quoting at 23682.349609375. The Sensex is at 78309.92, up 0.34%.Maruti Suzuki India Ltd has eased around 1.98% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Maruti Suzuki India Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 4.87% in last one month and is currently quoting at 22580, down 0.08% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.25 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 3.98 lakh shares in last one month.

 

The benchmark December futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 10782.55, down 1.02% on the day. Maruti Suzuki India Ltd jumped 5.22% in last one year as compared to a 10.45% rally in NIFTY and a 25.67% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 24.98 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Dec 23 2024 | 1:35 PM IST

