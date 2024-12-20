Business Standard

Maruti Suzuki India to showcase its first EV offering 'e VITARA'

Maruti Suzuki India to showcase its first EV offering 'e VITARA'

Image

Dec 20 2024

At Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025

Maruti Suzuki India (MSIL) will showcase its production ready eBorn SUV, the e VITARA at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. The e VITARA is a global model manufactured in India for the world, recently unveiled by Suzuki Motor Corporation at Milan, Italy.

Speaking on the announcement, Partho Banerjee, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales, Maruti Suzuki India, said, The e VITARA is a testament of our unwavering commitment to sustainable mobility and technological innovation. With decades of automotive expertise, we have combined advanced electric technology with a customer-first approach to deliver something truly transformative. At Maruti Suzuki, we have always believed that to promote EV adoption, we need to create a holistic ecosystem that simplifies customers' battery electric vehicle ownership journey.

 

He further added, A critical barrier to the adoption of EVs is the lack of accessible charging. To tackle this issue, we are committed to introduce a reliable and comprehensive EV ecosystem alongside the e VITARA. This will include home charging solutions as well as a nationwide network of fast chargers available at Maruti Suzuki dealerships and service touchpoints. Our goal is to make EVs accessible, convenient, and appealing to a broader set of customers, and this is exactly what we have set out to achieve with the e VITARA.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Dec 20 2024 | 10:15 AM IST

