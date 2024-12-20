Business Standard

Amara Raja Energy & Mobility to supply its indigenously manufactured AGM batteries to Hyundai Motor India

Last Updated : Dec 20 2024 | 10:16 AM IST

Hyundai Motor India (HMIL) will equip its domestic product line-up with AMARON's Made-in-India AGM (Absorbent Glass Mat) battery technology. It will be used as an SLI (Starting, Lighting and Ignition) battery and will be procured under HMIL's existing procurement agreement with Amara Raja Energy & Mobility Limited (ARE&M), a comprehensive solutions provider in the energy and mobility space.

HMIL aims to equip its models with the indigenously manufactured AGM batteries in Q4 of FY 2024-2025, making it the first auto OEM in India to use localized AGM technology. The move is in-line with HMIL's dedicated efforts towards localization and introducing locally sourced innovative technologies for Indian customers.

 

The Made-in-India AMARON AGM batteries have successfully outperformed conventional CMF (Complete Maintenance Free) batteries by about 150% in rigorous real-world durability tests. With a wider operational temperature and longer life span, AGM batteries are an apt fit for dynamic Indian driving conditions.

First Published: Dec 20 2024 | 9:40 AM IST

