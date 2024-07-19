Business Standard
Maruti Suzuki India update on operations

Last Updated : Jul 19 2024 | 7:31 PM IST
Maruti Suzuki India announced that a global IT issue affected several companies across several countries today. This problem was encountered in the Company also. The Company immediately initiated precautionary and remedial measures and production / despatch operations were briefly halted.
The Company has been able to resume its operations now.
The Company does not anticipate any material impact of this incident on its performance.
First Published: Jul 19 2024 | 7:09 PM IST

