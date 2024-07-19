Business Standard
Board of Aether Industries approves fund raising up to Rs 1300 cr

Last Updated : Jul 19 2024 | 4:52 PM IST
At meeting held on 19 July 2024
The Board of Aether Industries at its meeting held on 19 July 2024 has approved Raising of funds upto Rs. 1300 crore, through issuance of equity shares or any other equity linked instruments or securities including convertible preference shares, and / or bonds including foreign currency convertible bonds / debentures / non-convertible debt instruments along with warrants / convertible debentures / securities and / or any other equity based instruments, inter alia, a private placement or through one or more qualified institutions placement (QIP) and / or further public issue of equity and / or rights issue and / or through any other permissible mode, which may include the Offer for Sale ('OFS') in accordance with the relevant provisions of applicable law, subject to approval from the shareholders of the Company and the receipt of statutory / regulatory and other approvals.
First Published: Jul 19 2024 | 4:24 PM IST

