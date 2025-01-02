Business Standard

Thursday, January 02, 2025 | 11:35 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Maruti Suzuki jumps as production climbs 30% YoY in Dec'24

Maruti Suzuki jumps as production climbs 30% YoY in Dec'24

Image

Last Updated : Jan 02 2025 | 11:31 AM IST

Maruti Suzuki India advanced 2.92% to Rs 11,548.80 after the car manufacturer's total production jumped 30.26% to 157,654 units in December 2024 as against 121,028 units recorded in December 2023.

Sequentially, the auto giant's total production declined 6.32% as compared with 168,286 units produced in November 2024.

In December24, the production of passenger vehicles was at 155,553 units, registering a 30.15% increase from 119,518 units produced in December 2023. Additionally, the production of light commercial vehicles reached 2,101 units in November 2024, registering a YoY growth of 39.14%.

Maruti Suzuki India is engaged in the manufacture, purchase, and sale of motor vehicles, components, and spare parts (automobiles).

 

The company reported a 17.4% fall in net profit to Rs 3,069.2 crore as sales remained almost flat at Rs 35,589.1 crore in Q2 FY25 as compared with Q2 FY24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Reliance Power jumps after arm repays debt to IIFCL, UK

Reliance Power jumps after arm repays debt to IIFCL, UK

Sandur Manganese gains after receiving approval for enhancing iron ore production limit

Sandur Manganese gains after receiving approval for enhancing iron ore production limit

Sahaj Solar gains on bagging Rs 36-cr order

Sahaj Solar gains on bagging Rs 36-cr order

Tata Motors' total sales rise to 2,35,599 units in Dec'24

Tata Motors' total sales rise to 2,35,599 units in Dec'24

India manufacturing PMI at 56.4 in December

India manufacturing PMI at 56.4 in December

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 02 2025 | 11:13 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEIndo Farm Equipment IPO GMP TodayAnya Polytech IPO ListingHoliday Calendar 2025IPO Calendar IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon